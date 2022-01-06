Colliers Securities Weighs in on Synaptics Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synaptics in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $10.58 for the year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.69.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $255.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.61. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $95.90 and a 12-month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Synaptics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

