Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €82.00 ($93.18) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.50 ($102.84).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.00 ($85.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €76.83. Daimler has a 52 week low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($104.13).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

