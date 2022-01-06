$219.90 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce $219.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.70 million. Macerich reported sales of $194.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full-year sales of $848.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $837.10 million to $858.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $878.25 million, with estimates ranging from $876.20 million to $880.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of MAC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Macerich by 41.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.