Short Interest in Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Decreases By 50.0%

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of SVFD stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83. Save Foods has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10.
Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 103.14% and a negative net margin of 734.41%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Save Foods Company Profile
Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.
