Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 136,872 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,872 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $225,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $562.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

