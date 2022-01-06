LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target Increased to 310.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from 300.00 to 310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LNSPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of LondonMetric Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.00.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

