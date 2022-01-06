Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ADV stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

