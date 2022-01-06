Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BBU. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

NYSE BBU opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth about $94,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 48.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,452,000 after buying an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

