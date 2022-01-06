Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $255.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

KAI stock opened at $224.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.59. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $129.55 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Kadant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

