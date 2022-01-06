Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYFM. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.