Contrasting Immune Therapeutics (IMUN) & Its Peers

Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: IMUN) is one of 913 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Immune Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Immune Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Immune Therapeutics Competitors 5302 19511 41920 804 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 90.18%. Given Immune Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immune Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A -28.10% 421.92% Immune Therapeutics Competitors -4,250.81% -124.85% -13.91%

Risk & Volatility

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics N/A $1.59 million -0.04 Immune Therapeutics Competitors $1.72 billion $125.22 million -0.08

Immune Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Immune Therapeutics. Immune Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Immune Therapeutics peers beat Immune Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

