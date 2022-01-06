Financial Contrast: Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) versus Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX)

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -27.80% -133.13% -23.96% Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

80.2% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oak Street Health and Better Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 3 12 0 2.80 Better Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus target price of $61.47, indicating a potential upside of 104.55%. Better Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 248.36%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Oak Street Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Street Health and Better Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 8.20 -$187.99 million ($1.62) -18.55 Better Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Better Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Oak Street Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics Inc. is a prescription digital therapeutics company delivering cognitive behavioral therapy to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases. Better Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

