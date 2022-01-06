Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

PECO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.47. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

