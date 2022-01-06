Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $58.18 on Thursday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 72.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

