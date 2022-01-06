Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Emmerson (LON:EML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Emmerson stock opened at GBX 6.97 ($0.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £63.82 million and a PE ratio of -23.25. Emmerson has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.45.

In other Emmerson news, insider Rupert Joy purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($12,127.75). Also, insider Hayden Locke bought 303,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,274.82 ($28,668.40).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

