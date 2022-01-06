Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

PERI stock opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $762.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $16,482,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 814,344 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Perion Network by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 516,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 63,753 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

