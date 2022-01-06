Team17 Group (LON:TM17) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($12.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.48) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

TM17 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 820.14 ($11.05).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 808 ($10.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($12.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 711.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 752.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

