Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Shares of PGRE opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after buying an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 1,488,792 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 1,494.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paramount Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.