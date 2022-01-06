PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLXP. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised PLx Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $7.00 on Thursday. PLx Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. PLx Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

