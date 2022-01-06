Marston’s (LON:MARS) PT Lowered to GBX 120

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.89) to GBX 120 ($1.62) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.28) to GBX 85 ($1.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.21) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.62) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.45).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 63.75 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.13. The stock has a market cap of £510.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

