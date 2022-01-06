Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $118.11 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $123.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

