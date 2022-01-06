Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 835,863 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $73.15. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

