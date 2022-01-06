Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 308,569 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN stock opened at $133.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.44.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

