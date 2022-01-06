Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799,583 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

