Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €120.00 ($136.36) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

Shares of SAN stock opened at €88.27 ($100.31) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

