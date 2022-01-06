Berenberg Bank Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) received a €30.00 ($34.09) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

TEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.00 ($30.68).

ETR:TEG opened at €24.79 ($28.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €25.41 and a 200 day moving average of €26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

