American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AEPT stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
About American Energy Partners
