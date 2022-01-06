American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AEPT stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

