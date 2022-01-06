Nord/LB Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.96 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €60.96 ($69.27) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($69.32) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.30 ($66.25).

HLE opened at €62.00 ($70.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.80. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €44.24 ($50.27) and a 12 month high of €68.72 ($78.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.28.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

