JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Price Target to €40.00

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($61.36) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.44 ($88.01).

Shares of MOR opened at €32.30 ($36.70) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($115.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.94.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

