Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 58.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 244,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 90,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 130.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 127,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,217. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

