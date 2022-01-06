Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s 8th Largest Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after buying an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.88. 426,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,137,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

