Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,984 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $163,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,744,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,213,000 after buying an additional 652,451 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 326,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 13,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 325,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,735,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

