Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after purchasing an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $362.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

