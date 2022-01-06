Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

