Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after buying an additional 89,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 117.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

