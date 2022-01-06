Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $67.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

