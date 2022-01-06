EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Buys 34,434 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 34,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $516,165.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EVER opened at $14.57 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $431.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 45.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 756.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 104,696 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

