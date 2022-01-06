WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE WOW opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.01.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
About WideOpenWest
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
