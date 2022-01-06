WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE WOW opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

