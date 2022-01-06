Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Photronics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 18,460 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Photronics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 36,696 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Photronics by 127.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.