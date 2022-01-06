Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $237,250.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PRTA opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. TheStreet raised Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Fox-Davies Capital began coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,823,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,365,000 after buying an additional 2,510,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,769,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,517,000 after purchasing an additional 87,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prothena by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

