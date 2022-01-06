Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Drops By 41.4%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,800 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 3,241,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNCZF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

