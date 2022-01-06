Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body's immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States."

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.29.

HOOK stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 65.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 129,214 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth about $3,034,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 1,293.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,856,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

