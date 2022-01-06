Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEPJF. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. Spectris has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $55.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

