Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

SDXAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY opened at $18.12 on Monday. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.