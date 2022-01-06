Analysts Set Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT at $27.40

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $15.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

