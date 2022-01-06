Contrasting Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get IBEX alerts:

24.1% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

IBEX has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 2.09% 23.52% 6.66% Autohome 37.84% 16.05% 12.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Autohome’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.58 $2.85 million $0.49 28.39 Autohome $1.33 billion 3.01 $521.87 million $3.81 8.24

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than IBEX. Autohome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IBEX and Autohome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Autohome 3 5 1 0 1.78

IBEX currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.35%. Autohome has a consensus price target of $58.69, indicating a potential upside of 86.91%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than IBEX.

Summary

Autohome beats IBEX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The company was founded in June 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.