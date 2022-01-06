Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) versus Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Critical Review

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asure Software and Aurora Innovation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $65.51 million 2.17 -$16.31 million $0.04 185.50 Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aurora Innovation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 2.31% -0.58% -0.20% Aurora Innovation N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Asure Software and Aurora Innovation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asure Software presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.46%. Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.90%. Given Asure Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Asure Software beats Aurora Innovation on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc. delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. The firm’s Asure HRServices offer ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

