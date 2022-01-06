Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) & QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Critical Comparison

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QNB and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 29.20% 12.22% 1.06% Mid-Southern Bancorp 16.59% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QNB and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $51.19 million 2.50 $12.08 million $4.64 7.78 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.32 million 5.53 $1.19 million $0.49 31.12

QNB has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. QNB pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. QNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

QNB beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the general commercial banking business and provides retail banking and investment management services. The company was founded on June 4, 1984 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

