Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) to Sector Perform

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Trilogy International Partners stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

