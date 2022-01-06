Wedbush Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $771.74.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $681.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $390.43 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $709.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.47 earnings per share.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock worth $15,991,884. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

